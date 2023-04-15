April 15, 2023 04:33 pm | Updated 04:35 pm IST - MYSURU

BJP MLC A.H. Vishwanath accused the RSS of pursuing a ‘hidden agenda’ of curbing the Lingayat and Vokkaliga leadership by fielding emerging leaders in the two communities – V. Somanna and R. Ashok – against established Congress leaders in Varuna and Kanakapura Assembly segments for the Karnataka elections, scheduled on May 10.

Addressing a media conference in Mysuru and April 15, Mr Vishwanath said the RSS wants only MLAs from Lingayat and Vokkaliga communities, but not leaders. The RSS wants to ‘finish’ the leadership of Lingayats and Vokkaligas by fielding V Somanna in Varuna against former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and R. Ashok in Kanakapura against Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president D.K. Shivakumar.

Mr Vishwanath, who has served as a Minister in Congress governments, claimed that the BJP had fielded Mr Somanna against Mr Siddaramaiah even though the Lingayats of Varuna and the seer of the Suttur mutt had been blessing Mr Siddaramaiah for a long time. Similarly, Mr Ashok has been pitted against Mr Shivakumar in Kanakapura, where the latter enjoys considerable influence.

He accused the BJP of trying to pit one community against another, and destroying the harmony in society by fielding Mr Somanna and Mr Ashok in two constituencies each.

“Even BJP MP V. Srinivas Prasad had rightly asked Mr Somanna what was the need for him to contest from two constituencies,” Mr Vishwanath claimed. But, Mr Somanna did not have the option to reject the decision of the BJP high command to nominate him from Varuna, he added.

He urged the BJP government in Karnataka to withdraw its decision to scrap the 4% reservation for Muslims, which has been termed as ‘flawed’ by the Supreme Court.

Referring to the Supreme Court’s observations in the case, Mr Vishwanath said the BJP is misleading people by claiming that a similar reservation for Muslims in Andhra Pradesh had been struck down by the apex court.

He claimed that the decision of the Andhra Pradesh government, led by the then Chief Minister Y.S. Rajashekar Reddy, to extend reservation to minorities was struck down by the Supreme Court simply because there was no basis or study for the decision. “It was just a Cabinet decision. So, it was struck down,” he said, adding that a similar fate awaits the decision taken by the BJP government in Karnataka.

He urged the State Government to withdraw the announcement of internal reservation for Scheduled Castes. The decision has been taken only with an eye on the Assembly elections, scheduled on May 10, he claimed.