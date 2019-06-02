BJP MLAs deny reports of jumping ship

Four Bharatiya Janata Party MLAs, whose names were aired by a section of the media claiming that they are trying to jump ship to join the Congress, have denied the reports and said they are loyal to the party.

Talking to The Hindu over the phone, Shivaraj Patil, MLA from Raichur, Somalingappa, MLA from Siruguppa in Ballari district, and Basavaraj Dadesugur, MLA from Kanakagiri in Koppal district, said they had not been contacted by the Congress. A close associate of Narasimha Naik, MLA from Shorpur in Yadgir district, clarified that the legislator too would not be joining the Congress.

Mr. Patil, who was in Raichur from past few days, said he had not received any calls from Congress leaders luring him to join the party.

“I am a BJP MLA and will remain the same,” he said.