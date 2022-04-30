BJP MLA’s challenge to Revanna

Preetham Gowda says he will easily defeat JD(S) leader in polls

Hassan MLA Preetham J. Gowda has said he will win with a margin of not less than 50,000 votes if JD(S) leader and former Minister H.D. Revanna contested against him in Hassan in the next election.

Speaking to presspersons here on Saturday, Mr. Preetham Gowda said “If my victory margin falls even by one vote, I will resign as MLA and go for re-poll. This is my challenge.”

For the last few days the BJP MLA and the JD(S) leader had been at the loggerheads over development works in Hassan. The JD(S) leader opposed the construction of the truck terminal at Kenchattahalli in Hassan taluk and the demolition of the Deputy Commissioner’s office complex in the city.

Mr. Preetham Gowda said the truck terminal was coming up in his constituency and Mr. Revanna had no reason to interfere. “The truck terminal is outside the Hemagangothri campus. The students would not be affected in any way. We have chosen the place for the terminal considering all issues.”

The MLA said Minister for Higher Education C.N. Ashwath Narayan had said the land identified for the truck terminal was not required for the university campus. On the other hand, Revenue Minister R. Ashok had given approval for the allotment of the land for the terminal. “Mr. Revanna has no role in the issue. Let him restrict himself to Holenarsipur Assembly constituency, which he represents”, he said.

On Mr. Revanna’s opposition to demolishing the existing DC’s office complex, Mr. Preetham Gowda said during Mr. Revanna’s tenure as Minister, the government hospital, Channapatna tank and many other buildings were demolished. “I know how he has acquired government land for the benefit of his family. He got a land sanctioned for a museum and built a marriage hall to earn lakhs of rupees a month. I have to raise all these issues”, he said.

Protest

Meanwhile, residents of Kenchattahalli began a dharna at the site identified for truck terminal on NH 75, demanding that the land be utilised for residential purposes, benefiting the villagers. JD(S) leader H.D. Revanna, former ZP member H.P. Swaroop and others joined the protest.

The protesters opposed granting a portion of gomala (grazing land) for the truck terminal.