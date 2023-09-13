BJP MLAs Arvid Bellad, M.R. Patil want CM to clear early permission for Ganesh festivities at Idgah Maidan in Hubballi

September 13, 2023 06:32 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Taking exception to the delay by the Municipal Commissioner in permitting public celebration of Ganesh festivities at Idgah Maidan in Hubbali, BJP leaders, including Members of Legislative Assembly Arvind Bellad and M.R. Patil, have urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to immediately intervene and give permission to the installation of Ganesh idol at the venue.

Addressing presspersons, along with Mr. Patil (from Kundgol) and BJP office-bearers, Mr. Bellad (from Hubballi Dharwad West) said that last year, the public celebrations of Ganesh festival were held at the Idgah Maidan and since there is a precedent, there should not be any further delay in permitting the celebrations at the venue this time also.

Mr. Bellad said that the Hubballi Dharwad Municipal Corporation (HDMC) has already passed a resolution permitting installation of Ganesh idol at the maidan. The Municipal Commissioner, who took charge recently, has sought the advice of the Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad, who, in turn, has written to the State government seeking further approval.

“As there is a precedent and as the Supreme Court has already declared that Hubballi Dharwad municipal Corporation is the owner of the property (Idgah Maidan) and that it has the authority to decide on the issue, there is no need to seek government approval on the issue. However, as it has already been sent to the government, the Chief Minister should issue permission without any delay and ensure that the religious sentiments of the Hindus are not hurt,” he said.

Mr. Bellad even said that the Hindus have already decided to celebrate the festival at the Idgah Maidan and they will invariably celebrate the festival at the venue whether the government gives permission or not. “So we request the Chief Minister to consider the sentiments of Hindus and without indulging in appeasement of Muslims, give permission to celebrate the festival at the venue,” he said.

To a query, he clarified that till date the municipal corporation has not denied permission. However, the government has not responded to the letter by the Deputy Commissioner yet, giving room for suspicion about denial of permission. The MLA said that he has also written a letter (on September 10) to the Chief Minister seeking early permission.

To another query, Mr. Bellad said that as the devotees of Lord Ganesh have already made up their mind on celebrating the festival at the Idgah Maidan, the State government should issue the permission without any further delay to save itself from the wrath of the Hindus. Denial of permission will hurt their sentiments and lead to conflict which might result in law and order problem, he warned.