ADVERTISEMENT

BJP MLA Yatnal organises free screening of The Kerala Story for the public in Vijayapura

May 17, 2023 07:55 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Adah Sharma who portrays an important role in The Kerala Story. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI

BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal has organised a free screening of the Hindi film The Kerala Story for the public in Vijayapura for three days.

Ramanagouda Patil Yatnal, BJP leader and the MLA’s son, inaugurated the show on the first day of the film at Apsara cinema in Vijayapura on Wednesday.

He said that his father was organising free screening for three days by booking the theatre for the public. He said that the theatre was overflowing with young people who wanted to watch the film on the first day.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“The film brings out the real picture of Islamic terror in this country. That is why youth should watch it,” he said.

He watched the film along with city corporation member Kiran Patil and Swami Vivekananda Sene leader Raghav Annigeri.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US