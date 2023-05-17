HamberMenu
BJP MLA Yatnal organises free screening of The Kerala Story for the public in Vijayapura

May 17, 2023 07:55 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
Adah Sharma who portrays an important role in The Kerala Story.

Adah Sharma who portrays an important role in The Kerala Story. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI

BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal has organised a free screening of the Hindi film The Kerala Story for the public in Vijayapura for three days.

Ramanagouda Patil Yatnal, BJP leader and the MLA’s son, inaugurated the show on the first day of the film at Apsara cinema in Vijayapura on Wednesday.

He said that his father was organising free screening for three days by booking the theatre for the public. He said that the theatre was overflowing with young people who wanted to watch the film on the first day.

“The film brings out the real picture of Islamic terror in this country. That is why youth should watch it,” he said.

He watched the film along with city corporation member Kiran Patil and Swami Vivekananda Sene leader Raghav Annigeri.

