BJP MLA Yatnal booked for derogatory remarks against Rahul Gandhi

Published - October 19, 2024 12:47 pm IST - Vijayapura

The case was registered on Friday (October 18) on a complaint by Congress Municipal councillor Parashuram Hosamani.

PTI

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. File | Photo Credit: ANI

A case has been registered against Vijayapura MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal for allegedly insulting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during a public meeting held recently, police said on Saturday, October 19, 2024.

In his complaint, Hosamani alleged that at an event on October 15, Yatnal made derogatory statements against Rahul Gandhi and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Based on his complaint, a case of intentional insult to provoke a breach of peace and spreading false and misleading information was registered against Mr. Yatnal at Gandhi Chowk police station.

