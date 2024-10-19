BJP MLA Yatnal booked for derogatory remarks against Rahul Gandhi

A case has been registered against Vijayapura MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal for allegedly insulting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during a public meeting held recently, police said on Saturday, October 19, 2024.

The case was registered on Friday (October 18) on a complaint by Congress Municipal Councillor Parashuram Hosamani.

Also Read: Congress leaders flay BJP for hate speech against Rahul Gandhi

In his complaint, Hosamani alleged that at an event on October 15, Yatnal made derogatory statements against Rahul Gandhi and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Based on his complaint, a case of intentional insult to provoke a breach of peace and spreading false and misleading information was registered against Mr. Yatnal at Gandhi Chowk police station.