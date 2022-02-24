BJP MLA visits family of murdered Hindutva activist in Shivamogga
The MLA handed over a cheque of ₹5 lakh to the family on behalf of Siddhasiri Souharda Cooperative Limited
BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal met the family members of Harsha, a Hindutva activist who was murdered in Shivamogga on February 20, and offered his condolences, on February 24. He spoke to Harsha’s mother Padma and his sisters.
The MLA handed over a cheque of ₹5 lakh to the family on behalf of Siddhasiri Souharda Cooperative Limited, which he founded in Vijayapura, in the presence of Rural Development & Panchayat Raj Minister K.S. Eshwarappa and other BJP leaders. He assured the family that the party’s leaders would stand by the family and get justice for the murder.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.