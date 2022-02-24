Karnataka

BJP MLA visits family of murdered Hindutva activist in Shivamogga

BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal met the family members of Harsha in Shivamogga, along with Rural Development & Panchayat Raj Minister K.S. Eshwarappa and other BJP leaders, on February 24, 2022.

BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal met the family members of Harsha in Shivamogga, along with Rural Development & Panchayat Raj Minister K.S. Eshwarappa and other BJP leaders, on February 24, 2022. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal met the family members of Harsha, a Hindutva activist who was murdered in Shivamogga on February 20, and offered his condolences, on February 24. He spoke to Harsha’s mother Padma and his sisters.

The MLA handed over a cheque of ₹5 lakh to the family on behalf of Siddhasiri Souharda Cooperative Limited, which he founded in Vijayapura, in the presence of Rural Development & Panchayat Raj Minister K.S. Eshwarappa and other BJP leaders. He assured the family that the party’s leaders would stand by the family and get justice for the murder.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Karnataka
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 24, 2022 1:32:25 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/bjp-mla-visits-family-of-murdered-hindutva-activist-in-shivamogga/article65080008.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY