BJP MLA visits family of murdered Hindutva activist in Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau February 24, 2022 13:26 IST

BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal met the family members of Harsha in Shivamogga, along with Rural Development & Panchayat Raj Minister K.S. Eshwarappa and other BJP leaders, on February 24, 2022. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal met the family members of Harsha, a Hindutva activist who was murdered in Shivamogga on February 20, and offered his condolences, on February 24. He spoke to Harsha’s mother Padma and his sisters. The MLA handed over a cheque of ₹5 lakh to the family on behalf of Siddhasiri Souharda Cooperative Limited, which he founded in Vijayapura, in the presence of Rural Development & Panchayat Raj Minister K.S. Eshwarappa and other BJP leaders. He assured the family that the party’s leaders would stand by the family and get justice for the murder.



