BJP MLA to take out a procession in Hassan on Friday

April 13, 2023 06:17 pm | Updated 06:17 pm IST - Hassan

Hassan MLA Preetham Gowda of the BJP is taking out a procession along with party workers in Hassan on Friday as part of his campaign.

Addressing a press conference in Hassan on Thursday, Mr. Preetham Gowda said the procession would start at the district stadium at 10 a.m. and reach N.R. Circle via Salaame Road, Sahyadri Circle, and Hemavathi Statue Circle.

“We chose the day considering its importance. It is April 14, birth anniversary of B.R. Ambedkar, and also Friday, an auspicious day for both Hindus and Muslims, who are observing the month of Ramzan. We are taking out the procession with an intention to spread the message of harmony and wish good for all”, he said.

The MLA also thanked the party for giving him the ticket a second time. “Our leaders have told me that I should win by securing 1 lakh votes. I will work towards reaching the target”, he said.