BJP MLA tests positive

MANGALURU

02 July 2020 20:04 IST

Mangaluru City North MLA Y. Bharat Shetty said on Thursday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Dr. Shetty, a dentist, tweeted at 6.45 p.m.: “I have been tested positive for COVID-19. With all your blessings, I am recovering and will be under treatment for a few days. Requesting everyone to please maintain social distancing, wear mask while going out and wash hands frequently. Please take care of yourselves and your near ones”.

Sources said that a senior Health Department official in Dakshina Kannada also tested positive for the virus on Thursday.