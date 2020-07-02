Karnataka

BJP MLA tests positive

Mangaluru City North MLA Y. Bharat Shetty said on Thursday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Dr. Shetty, a dentist, tweeted at 6.45 p.m.: “I have been tested positive for COVID-19. With all your blessings, I am recovering and will be under treatment for a few days. Requesting everyone to please maintain social distancing, wear mask while going out and wash hands frequently. Please take care of yourselves and your near ones”.

Sources said that a senior Health Department official in Dakshina Kannada also tested positive for the virus on Thursday.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 2, 2020 8:05:11 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/bjp-mla-tests-positive/article31972444.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY