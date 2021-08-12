BJP MLA stages protest against party government in Karnataka

A file photo of BJP leaders C.T. Ravi, M.K. Pranesh and M.P. Kumaraswamy visiting an area affected by a landslip in Mudigere taluk.

M.P. Kumaraswamy says Mudigere, which is hit by heavy rains every year, is being neglected

Ruling BJP MLA from Mudigere M.P. Kumaraswamy staged a protest in Bengaluru accusing his own party's government in Karnataka of neglecting his constituency that has been ravaged by torrential rains, floods and landslides over the past few years.

He staged a protest alone, with a placard, in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue at Vidhana Soudha, the seat of the State legislature and secretariat, in Bengaluru on August 12.

“In 2019, we had heavy rains. Six persons were washed away along with their houses. Their bodies were found afer 15 days. Several houses and coffee plantations were destroyed due to landslides. We asked for compensation, we were completely neglected, we remained quite,” Mr. Kumaraswamy said.

Noting that the situation continued in 2020 and 2021 too, he said, “I did not want to question why other constituencies are being considered and we were not, but one name I will take – Shivamogga city – was considered for relief under NDRF norms, but Mudigere, which is a hilly area that comes amid Western Ghats and receives heavy rains, was left out.”

Pointing out that in 2018, then chief minister H.D. Kumaraswamy had given grants and promised to help in other ways following his appeal on social media not to neglect Mudigere constituency, the MLA said, “but now, despite our own party being in power, we are neglected every year.”

“My constituency is facing a tough situation. We are facing floods every year. We have requested it to be declared as rain and flood-prone area. There are seven to eight panchayats here that come under the Western Ghats region, but the government is not declaring it rain and flood prone. They are completely neglecting us,” he added.

The protest by the MLA against his own party government is being seen as an outlet for the simmering discontent within the ruling BJP after formation of the Cabinet by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

M.P. Kumaraswamy was a ministerial aspirant and had openly expressed a desire to be part of the Cabinet.