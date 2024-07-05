GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BJP MLA seeks suspension of former MUDA commissioner

Published - July 05, 2024 08:54 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

BJP MLA T.S. Srivatsa has written to the State Chief Secretary Rajneesh Goel to suspend former Commissioner of Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) Dinesh Kumar for continuing to allot sites in MUDA layouts to land losers under the 50:50 scheme despite the government order against it.

In a letter to the Chief Secretary, Mr. Srivatsa said Mr. Dinesh Kumar violated the government order to stop allotting sites under the scheme till the guidelines were formulated, causing a huge loss to MUDA.

Hence, he said Mr. Dinesh Kumar, who has since been transferred, should be suspended from service and a criminal case should be registered against him.

The other officials involved in the allotment of sites in MUDA layouts to land losers should also be suspended and criminal cases should be booked against them, he said.

