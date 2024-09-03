GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BJP MLA seeks Minister’s resignation over MUDA scam

T.S. Srivatsa also demands criminal proceedings against the suspended former MUDA Commissioner G.T. Dinesh Kumar, and also the suspension of former MUDA Commissioner D.B. Natesh

Updated - September 03, 2024 09:21 pm IST

Published - September 03, 2024 09:02 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
T.S. Srivatsa, BJP MLA, addressing a press conference in Mysuru on Tuesday, September 3.

T.S. Srivatsa, BJP MLA, addressing a press conference in Mysuru on Tuesday, September 3. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

T.S. Srivatsa, BJP MLA, on Tuesday, September 3, demanded the resignation of Minister for Urban Development B.S. Suresh (Byrathi) accusing him of the alleged irregularities in the allotment of sites in the Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA).

The MLA also demanded criminal proceedings against the suspended former MUDA Commissioner G.T. Dinesh Kumar, and also the suspension of former MUDA Commissioner D.B. Natesh. Either the Lokayukta or other government agencies must probe Mr. Dinesh Kumar over the accusations against him, he demanded.

Speaking to reporters here, he urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to seek the resignation of Mr. Suresh or remove him from the Cabinet over the alleged MUDA ‘scam’.

The MLA alleged that the Minister did not look into the concerns raised by the then Deputy Commissioner on the alleged irregularities in MUDA and accused him for the mess in MUDA.

Mr. Srivatsa said Mr. Suresh had said there was no scam in MUDA in the beginning, but the suspension of the former MUDA Commissioner and the reasons cited by the government for the action point to the state of affairs in MUDA. Mr. Suresh must be subjected to a probe, the MLA demanded.

While seeking clarity on the site allotments and also a status report on the action taken on the allotment of sites under the 50:50 scheme from 2009 to 2024 by the government, the MLA demanded that the government must make all its decisions public.

BJP leader M.A. Mohan and others were present.

