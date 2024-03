March 31, 2024 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - Belagavi

BJP MLA Mahesh Tenginkai has denied the charge that Union Minister and BJP MP Pralhad Joshi has followed repressive policies against some community leaders.

“Mr. Joshi has not done injustice to any leader from any community. Sri Fakir Dingaleshwar Swami, who has made such a charge, has been under some wrong impression. If needed, I will talk to the seer,” Mr. Tenginkai told reporters.

Meanwhile, Mr. Joshi refused to react to questions on the matter.

