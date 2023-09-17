BJP MLA Renukacharya meets Minister Mallikarjun

September 17, 2023 10:42 pm | Updated 10:42 pm IST - Belagavi

The former MLA and BJP leader M.P. Renukacharya met Horticulture Minister and Congress leader S.S. Mallikarjun in Davangere on Sunday.

He told journalists that the meeting was cordial and not political. “We discussed issues faced by farmers in the district. There is no other reason,” he said.

He said that he was a committed BJP worker and was an aspirant for the party ticket for the Lok Sabha polls.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that the BJP senior leadership is not respecting senior leaders who worked for the party. “Instead, newcomers are being appointed to vantage positions in the party. I have expressed my displeasure about this openly,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.