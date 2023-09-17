BJP MLA Renukacharya meets Minister Mallikarjun

September 17, 2023 10:42 pm | Updated 10:42 pm IST - Belagavi

The former MLA and BJP leader M.P. Renukacharya met Horticulture Minister and Congress leader S.S. Mallikarjun in Davangere on Sunday.

He told journalists that the meeting was cordial and not political. “We discussed issues faced by farmers in the district. There is no other reason,” he said.

He said that he was a committed BJP worker and was an aspirant for the party ticket for the Lok Sabha polls.

He said that the BJP senior leadership is not respecting senior leaders who worked for the party. “Instead, newcomers are being appointed to vantage positions in the party. I have expressed my displeasure about this openly,” he said.