HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

BJP MLA Renukacharya meets Minister Mallikarjun

September 17, 2023 10:42 pm | Updated 10:42 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

The former MLA and BJP leader M.P. Renukacharya met Horticulture Minister and Congress leader S.S. Mallikarjun in Davangere on Sunday.

He told journalists that the meeting was cordial and not political. “We discussed issues faced by farmers in the district. There is no other reason,” he said.

He said that he was a committed BJP worker and was an aspirant for the party ticket for the Lok Sabha polls.

He said that the BJP senior leadership is not respecting senior leaders who worked for the party. “Instead, newcomers are being appointed to vantage positions in the party. I have expressed my displeasure about this openly,” he said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.