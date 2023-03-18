BJP MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi’s supporters booked for organising lunch for voters in Congress MLA’s constituency

March 18, 2023 11:05 am | Updated 11:07 am IST - Belagavi

In an overnight operation, Belagavi district administration officials tasked with election responsibilities, booked a case of apparent violation of election related rules.

Two accused, Nagendra Balappa Naik and Nagesh Munnolkar, face the charge of organising a mass lunch and feeding meat-based food to people who attended a SC/ST voters’ rally. The two accused are said to be supporters of BJP MLA and former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi who had addressed the rally.

The accused had organised a SC/ST rally in Santi Bastawad village in Belagavi Rural Assembly constituency on March 15, for which around 3,000 persons had been invited. After the rally, the participants were offered lunch that included meat-based dishes. An election flying squad visited the venue and confirmed that meat-based preparations were served to the attendees. The dishes used to cook the meal were seized.

The First Information Report (FIR) registered by the election returning officer in Belagavi Rural police station states that the case was filed under Section 171E (punishment for bribery) of the Indian Penal Code.

Congress MLA Lakshmi Hebbalkar represents Belagavi Rural constituency.

Mr Munnolkar is a BJP leader and former president of Hindalga gram panchayat. He is an aspirant for the BJP ticket from the constituency. Ramesh Jarkiholi, BJP MLA representing Gokak constituency, has organised at least three rallies in Belagavi Rural constituency in the last two months.

Though the model code of conduct is yet to come into force, election returning officers are booking cases under existing laws. Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil said, “Election Commission has issued clear instructions that all existing laws, rules and regulations should be utilised to see that the elections are conducted in a free and fair manner.”

In a separate incident, district police and static surveillance team members stopped a suspicious vehicle at Yaddalagudda check post in Gokak Assembly constituency and seized ₹3.5 lakh cash that was unaccounted for. The money was seized from Lakshman Hanumanth Gadad of Mannikeri village.

Officials deposited the money in the district treasury and sent a notice to Mr Gadad seeking an explanation.