BJP MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi claims he is being threatened, demands CBI probe in sleaze CD case

May 10, 2023 01:34 pm | Updated 01:36 pm IST - Belagavi

The ruling party legislator claims that ‘till yesterday night, D.K. Shivakumar tried to threaten me saying that he would release CDs to malign my reputation. But I told him I am not afraid’

Rishikesh Bahadurdesai B 9727

A file photo of former Minister and BJP MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi. | Photo Credit: P. K. BADIGER

BJP MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi alleged that his political opponents were threatening to release some CDs that could damage his reputation.

In March 2021, an activist approached Bengaluru police seeking an investigation against then Minister for Major and Medium Irrigation Ramesh Jarkiholi for allegedly abusing a woman and seeking sexual favours from her in return for a government job.

Clips of intimate moments, purportedly between the woman and the Minister, and some telephone conversations went viral on social media.

Speaking to journalists in Gokak, Mr Jarkoholi said, “Till yesterday night, D.K. Shivakumar tried to threaten me saying that he would release CDs to malign my reputation. But I told him I am not afraid.”

The MLA did not specify if he spoke directly with Mr Shivakumar.

“Mr Shivakumar was my friend earlier. He was very good to me then. I do not know what has gone wrong,” he said adding that ‘he should release himself from the clutches of visha kanya’. Mr Jarkiholi did not elaborate who he was referring to.

“I request the Union Government and the incoming government in Karnataka to order a CBI probe into the sleaze CD case in which I am an accused,” Ramesh Jarkiholi said. “It is not for my sake, but for the sake of hundreds of innocent persons in the State who are victims of the CD gang.”

