BJP MLA Munirathna taken into custody for caste abuse

A day after two FIRs were registered against him, BJP MLA for Rajarajeshwari Nagar Munirathna was taken into custody at Nangli in Kolar district on Saturday under various charges, including caste abuse and criminal intimidation.

Mr. Munirathna was heading to Andhra Pradesh when a police team intercepted his car near Nangli. He was later handed over to the Vyalikaval police here, where cases have been registered against him.

A case of issuing death threat has been registered against four persons, including Mr. Munirathna, for allegedly threatening a Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) contractor, Cheluvaraju, who filed a complaint, accusing the MLA and three others of demanding a bribe of ₹30 lakh for a solid waste disposal contract.

Mr. Chalevalraju alleged that Mr. Munirathna threatened, abused, and humiliated him and used casteist slurs while demanding the bribe.

The contractor, among other things, has cited a recorded telephonic conversation, which has now gone viral, as part of the complaint.

In the complaint, Mr. Cheluvaraju, described what he called was “abuse” and the demand for bribe he faced since 2021 at the hands of the MLA.

He said he had bagged the garbage contract at D. Devaraj Urs Truck Terminal area for the last three years. Mr. Cheluvaraju alleged that he had given ₹20 lakh bribe to Mr. Munirathna after he had promised to get him 10 autorickshaws from the BBMP for garbage collection, but cheated him.

Mr. Cheluvaraju alleged that when he went for a meeting, Mr. Munirathna allegedly called him to his chamber and demanded the money.

When Mr. Cheluvaraju explained that he was in financial trouble and unable to arrange the money, the MLA allegedly used unparliamentary language against him.

Mr. Cheluvaraju further alleged that Mr. Munirathna recommended to the BBMP chief to change the contractor. He alleged that the legislator also abused his family members, while the lawmaker’s assistants Abhishek and Vijay Kumar allegedly assaulted him.

Apart from Mr. Munirathna, Vijay Kumar, Abhishek, and the MLA’s relative Vasantakumar have been named in the FIR.

Another FIR has been registered against Mr. Muniratha at the same police station on charges of using casteist slurs, based on a complaint filed by Velu Nayakar, a former councillor from ward no. 42.

He alleged that Mr. Munirathna, while abusing Mr. Cheluvaraju, used casteist slurs against Mr. Nayakar, accusing Mr. Cheluvaraju of not giving him bribe on the advice of Mr. Nayakar.

Mr. Munirathna and the three others have been charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Responding to the allegations, Mr. Munirathna said the complaint by the contractor was “politically motivated” and a “conspiracy”. He said he would take legal measures to prove his innocence.

Soon after Mr. Munirathna was taken into custody, the State BJP disciplinary committee president, Lingaraj Patil, issued a showcause notice to him, seeking an explanation within five days.