BJP MLA Munirathna in police custody for 2 days; voice sample sent to Madiwala FSL

Rajarajeshwari Nagar BJP MLA Munirathna arrested for bribery and casteist slurs, remanded into police custody for two days

Updated - September 15, 2024 03:00 pm IST - Bengaluru

Imran Gowhar
Imran Gowhar
The city police have recorded voice samples of the arrested MLA Munirathna and sent them to the Forensic Science Laboratory, Madiwala.

The city police have recorded voice samples of the arrested MLA Munirathna and sent them to the Forensic Science Laboratory, Madiwala. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Rajarajeshwari Nagar BJP MLA Munirathna — arrested in connection with a case where he allegedly threatened a civil contractor, demanded a bribe, and used casteist slurs — has been remanded into police custody for two days.

He was detained from Nangli, Kolar district, on Sunday evening (September 15, 2024), when he was reportedly fleeing and was on the way to Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh.

Cong. demands BJP MLA Munirathna’s arrest; road blockade by Dalit groups in Mysuru

He was produced before judge Santosh Gajanana Bhat of the Special Court exclusively to deal with criminal cases related to elected former and sitting MLAs and MPs at his residence in the wee hours of Sunday (September 15, 2024). The Judge remanded him into two days of police custody.

The city police have recorded voice samples of the arrested MLA and sent them to the Forensic Science Laboratory, Madiwala. An audio recording of a conversation between the complainant contractor Cheluvaraju and MLA Munirathna, is the key evidence in the case.

BJP issues show-cause notice to Munirathna over audio clip

In the audio clip, the man purported to be MLA Munirathna is heard hurling casteist abuses against a Scheduled Caste community and danding a bribe, threatening the contractor. The audio clip has already been sent for FSL, Madiwala. The voice in the audio clip will be matched with voice samples collected from MLA Munirathna.

Denying allegations against him, Mr. Munirathna has said that the voice in the audio clip is not his, and he would resign as an MLA if the voice was proved to be his.

Published - September 15, 2024 02:42 pm IST

Bharatiya Janata Party

