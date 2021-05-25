BJP MLA leads Agnihotra procession to “fight COVID-19”

Belagavi

25 May 2021 15:20 IST

Adding to the long list of unverified claims, MLA and BJP leader Abhay Patil led an Agnihotra procession in the old city in Belagavi on Tuesday, saying that smoke emitted from the ritual fire would “clear the air and rid it of COVID-19 virus droplets.”

He joined a group of volunteers who were pushing a cart containing slow burning fire set to cow dung cakes, camphor, neem leaves, Guggula (gum resin) and other herbs which forms Agnihotra.

Around 30 persons walked along with him.

To a question, he said the procession did not violate the lock down norms.

He claimed ancient Indian medicinal systems like Ayurveda stressed on the importance of such rituals. “This is our effort to remind ourselves about Agnihotra and other native medicinal practices,” he said.

Mr. Patil said that around 50 persons in his constituency of Belagavi South had performed Agnihotra in front of their houses, acting on his cue.

He said that such practices by individuals and public rituals, would continue till June 15.

Meanwhile, Anil Benake, MLA and BJP leader has announced that his office will join the efforts of some NGOs to distribute the Ayurvedic medicines developed by the Kaneri Mutt in Kolhapur, that could serve as immunity boosters against COVID.