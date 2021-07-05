BJP MLA launches fresh attack on government in Karnataka

BJP MLA Basavanagouda Patil Yatnal (second from right) with Tourism Minister C.P. Yogeshwar (third from right) in Vijayapura, in north Karnataka.

MYSURU

05 July 2021 14:25 IST

Basavanagouda Patil Yatnal alleges unbridled corruption, role of B.S. Yediyurappa’s son B.Y. Vijayendra

A day after Tourism Minister C.P. Yogeshwar revived the debate on leadership change in Karnataka, dissident BJP legislator Basavanagouda Patil Yatnal launched a fresh attack on the government led by Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa.

Speaking to reporters after visiting Chamundeshwari temple atop Chamundi Hills in Mysuru on Monday, Mr. Yatnal accused his own party’s government of unbridled corruption in various issues, including tackling COVID-19, while making out a case for replacement of the Chief Minister if the BJP is to be saved in Karnataka.

Advertising

Advertising

During his visit to the temple, Mr. Yatnal said he had prayed for destruction of the ‘evil’. Responding to queries from reporters, the BJP leader said that the High Command was viewing the situation in Karnataka closely and expressed confidence that a decision will soon be taken to change the leadership in the State.

“It will happen soon. I am not a soothsayer,” he said when asked when the party High Command will act.

He sought to know why the Central Crime Branch (CCB) was not raiding the Chief Minister’s ‘drawing room’ where all the deals are negotiated by his son and State BJP vice president B.Y. Vijayendra.

Mr. Yatnal also trained his guns on Opposition leaders for joining the government in ‘looting’ the State and heads of various mutts for standing by Mr. Yediyurappa. The seers should work towards setting up goshalas and act against practices like conversion and ‘love jehad’. If mutt heads were interested in playing politics, they should discard their saffron robes and don khadi clothes, he remarked.

He said Opposition leaders were silent on the corruption in the government as they were also ‘party to sharing of the spoils’.