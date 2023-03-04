HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BJP MLA joins farmers’ protest demanding release of TLBC water

March 04, 2023 10:23 pm | Updated 10:23 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
Dr. Shivaraj Patil, MLA for Raichur, in the farmers’ protest at Saath Mile Cross near Raichur on Saturday demanding Tungabhadra waters to fields at tail-end of Tungabhadra Left Bank Canal.

Dr. Shivaraj Patil, MLA for Raichur, in the farmers’ protest at Saath Mile Cross near Raichur on Saturday demanding Tungabhadra waters to fields at tail-end of Tungabhadra Left Bank Canal. | Photo Credit: Santosh Sagar

BJP MLA Shivaraj Patil and hundreds of farmers took to the streets on Saturday demanding the Irrigation Department release water to the villages located at the tail-end of Tungabhadra Left Bank Canal (TLBC).

The protest led by Karnataka State Farmers’ Association at Saath Mile cross connecting the State highway on the outskirts of the city blocked the highway demanding the government release the water till tail-end.

Chamarasa Malipatil, State Honorary President of the Farmers Association, said that standing crops were drying up without water at Manvi and Sirwara villages, which are situated at the end of the canal. It was not possible for the farmers to irrigate their fields with the small quantity of water they were receiving. The chilli and paddy crops on lakhs of hectares will be ruined, if the department failed to release canal water till tail-ends, Mr. Patil added.

Mr. Patil said that if the TLBC canal does not deliver water to irrigate the last field, it will be a failure on the part of the State government. He directed the Irrigation Department officials to line the canals and protect them from erosion and water theft as well.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Gulbarga / water / water rights / drinking water / farms

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.