BJP MLA, eight others booked for threatening family during Bakrid celebrations

July 07, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Sharanu Salagar, a BJP legislator from the Basava Kalyan Assembly constituency, and eight others were booked for allegedly barging into a house in Hiremath colony in town and threatening the family members during Bakrid celebrations.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media shows Mr. Salagar standing in front of Inamullah Mehraj Khan’s house, abusing his family, and forcing them to open their gate.

Following a complaint by Mr. Khan, the Basava Kalyan police have registered a case. Mr. Khan alleged that on July 1, when his family was celebrating Bakrid, Mr. Salagar along with a dozen of his followers barged into his house and abused his family members.

The legislator also raised questions on the ‘Qurbani ritual’ (cattle sacrifice) during Bakrid, and threatened Mr. Khan with dire consequences. He allegedly said that if the Muslims are allowed to continue with such acts, the Hindus would vacate the locality.

The police have also registered a suo motu case under the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act, 2020, against Mr. Khan and his father Mazhar Khan.

CONNECT WITH US