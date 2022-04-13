contractor death Karnataka

BJP MLA demands comprehensive inquiry into contractor’s death in Karnataka

C.T. Ravi, MLA and BJP national general secretary.

Bharatiya Janata Party national general secretary and Chikkamagaluru MLA C.T. Ravi has urged Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to order a comprehensive inquiry into the death of contractor Santosh K. Patil. “It would be necessary to find out who prompted the contractor to take up the civil works without official approval,” he said.

Speaking to mediapersons in Chikkamagaluru on April 13, Mr. Ravi said he had spoken to RDPR Minister K.S. Eshwarappa when Santosh Patil had written to the party’s leaders complaining about the delay in getting payment for the works he claimed to have executed. “I had spoken to the Minister on this issue. He had told me that money could not be granted to him (Santosh Patil), as the department had not issued a work order. It is against the rules to release grants without following the set procedure,” he said.

Mr. Ravi said the death was unfortunate and a comprehensive investigation would bring out the truth. “It would be necessary to find out who prompted the contractor to take up the civil works without official approval,” he said.


