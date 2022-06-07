BJP MLA criticises revision of textbooks, to meet Karnataka CM

A file photo of Nanjangud MLA B. Harshavardhan | Photo Credit: SRIRAM MA

June 07, 2022 17:38 IST

Nanjangud MLA B Harshavardhan wants Karnataka Government to continue with earlier textbooks; seeks action against those responsible for altering the lessons on Dr B R Ambedkar

BJP MLA B Harshavardhan has criticised the revision of school textbooks citing the failure to describe Dr B R Ambedkar as the ‘architect of the Constitution’.

While taking exception to the deletion, the BJP MLA said, “Such omissions would not be taken lightly. There is no question of compromising on such issues.”

The MLA said he, along with Chamarajanagar MP and former Minister V Srinivas Prasad, would meet Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on June 8 in Mysuru to submit a memorandum for continuing with the old textbooks and thus maintain the status quo.

The government must also take action against those responsible for the omission. “We will request the Chief Minister not to allow such lapses. Any such deletion would cause embarrassment to the party and the government. I have not been able to visit Bengaluru to meet the Chief Minister because of the elections to the Legislative Council,” the MLA said on June 6.

Mr. Harshavardhan said, “There is a strong link between social consciousness, the concepts of nationalism, justice, and equality enshrined in the Constitution, and several articles written by Dr. Ambedkar. Therefore, Dr. Ambedkar would continue to be described as the architect of the Constitution forever.”