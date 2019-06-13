BJP MLA condemns delay in finalising list for KPSC posts

BJP MLA and former Minister S. Suresh Kumar on Wednesday staged a protest in front of the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) office here, condemning the delay in holding interviews for the KAS candidates from the 2015 batch.

The protest was also aimed at highlighting the delay in finalising the list of candidates for various posts, including that of art teachers, engineers in city corporations, first division assistants, and motor vehicle inspectors. “The KPSC head has promised to hold a meeting with us in Bengaluru on Thursday to discuss the issues,” Mr. Kumar told The Hindu.

It may be noted that Mr. Kumar had staged a ‘knocking on the KPSC door’ protest on December 27 last year to draw the attention of the commission on the same issues.

“We were compelled to stage a protest again now as issues have remained unresolved,” he said. He also alleged that there was no coordination between the bureaucracy and the KPSC.