Shivamogga MLA S.N. Channabasappa’s allegation of large-scale cow slaughter in Shivamogga during Bakrid celebrations led to a heated debate during a review of Karnataka Development Programme, chaired by Minister for School Education Madhu Bangarappa, in Shivamogga on June 29.

Among those present in the meeting were legislators B.K. Sangameshwara, D.S. Arun, B.Y. Vijayendra, Araga Jnanendra, and Deputy Commissioner Gurudatta Hegade.

Mr. Channabasappa alleged that thousands of cows were slaughtered during Bakrid celebrations. He wanted to know if the law prohibiting cow slaughter is in effect in Karnataka. He claimed to possess videos to prove his allegation. There was hardly any action by the district administration even after he brought the issue to the attention of senior officers.

Congress MLC Bilkis Bano intervened in the matter to suggest that there was no cow slaughter in the district. However, Mr. Channabasappa did not accept this. He promised to resign as MLA if anyone proved that there was no cow slaughter in the district. Ms. Bilkis Bano argued that the meeting was convened to discuss issues concerning basic needs like water, housing, and other facilities for the people.

Mr. Madhu Bangarappa stated that he expects officers to act as per the law and take action against the culprits. “If people’s representatives notice any violation of law, they can bring it to my attention. The government will act as per the law,” he said.

Superintendent of Police G.K. Mithun Kumar said that the police would act if there was information about cow slaughter in the district. “In 2023, there were 21 cases related to cow slaughter. This year, 44 cases have been registered,” he informed.

