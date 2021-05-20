BJP MLA breaved

Belagavi

20 May 2021 11:34 IST

Shantamma Pandappa Lamani, a resident of Kudchi, died of COVID related causes in a private hospital in Belagavi on Thursday.

Her son P Rajeev is the MLA and BJP leader from Kudachi. He is also the chairman of Karnataka Tanda Development Corporation.

The patient was admitted to the hospital a week ago. She developed breathing problems at night and could not be saved, doctors said.