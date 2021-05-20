KarnatakaBelagavi 20 May 2021 11:34 IST
Comments
BJP MLA breaved
Updated: 20 May 2021 11:34 IST
Shantamma Pandappa Lamani, a resident of Kudchi, died of COVID related causes in a private hospital in Belagavi on Thursday.
Her son P Rajeev is the MLA and BJP leader from Kudachi. He is also the chairman of Karnataka Tanda Development Corporation.
The patient was admitted to the hospital a week ago. She developed breathing problems at night and could not be saved, doctors said.
More In Karnataka
Read more...