BJP MLA B.P. Yatnal walkes out of event after crowd objects to political speech over mention of Waqf land row

Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, MLA and BJP leader, left an event mid-way after the crowd asked him to stop talking politics at Terdal in Bagalkot district on Monday (November 11, 2024).

Mr. Yatnal who was invited to the inauguration of the Allammaprabhu temple, began saying that the Waqf Board had tried to take over eight acres of land from a farmer he knew well. Some people in the crowd interjected and asked him to “stop talking politics” during a religious function.

B.P. Yatnal leaves event mid-way MLA and BJP leader Basanagouda Patil Yatnal leaves an event mid-way after the crowd asked him to stop talking politics at Terdal in Bagalkot district on November 11, 2024. | Video Credit: The Hindu

He retorted by asking them whether the topic of Waqf Board was politics, to which they replied that it was. Someone in the crowd also said that Muslims of the town had contributed ₹6 lakh towards the temple construction. “People of all faiths have donated for the land. Please stop talking politics,” another said.

This upset Mr. Yatnal who stopped his speech, got down the stage and stormed off looking visibly upset.

