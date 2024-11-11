 />
BJP MLA B.P. Yatnal walkes out of event after crowd objects to political speech over mention of Waqf land row

Mr. Yatnal raised the issue of waqf during an Allammaprabhu temple event

Published - November 11, 2024 06:33 pm IST - BELAGAVI

The Hindu Bureau
A file photo of BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal during the Legislative Assembly session in Bengaluru.

A file photo of BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal during the Legislative Assembly session in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, MLA and BJP leader, left an event mid-way after the crowd asked him to stop talking politics at Terdal in Bagalkot district on Monday (November 11, 2024).

Mr. Yatnal who was invited to the inauguration of the Allammaprabhu temple, began saying that the Waqf Board had tried to take over eight acres of land from a farmer he knew well. Some people in the crowd interjected and asked him to “stop talking politics” during a religious function.

MLA and BJP leader Basanagouda Patil Yatnal leaves an event mid-way after the crowd asked him to stop talking politics at Terdal in Bagalkot district on November 11, 2024. | Video Credit: The Hindu

He retorted by asking them whether the topic of Waqf Board was politics, to which they replied that it was. Someone in the crowd also said that Muslims of the town had contributed ₹6 lakh towards the temple construction. “People of all faiths have donated for the land. Please stop talking politics,” another said.

This upset Mr. Yatnal who stopped his speech, got down the stage and stormed off looking visibly upset.

