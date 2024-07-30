Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, MLA, alleged that the opposition’s agitation against the alleged irregularities in MUDA site distribution was a joint conspiracy between BJP State unit president B.Y. Vijayendra and Karnataka Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar to unseat CM Siddaramaiah.

“I suspect that Mr. Vijayendra and Mr. Shivakumar have connived to bring down Mr. Siddaramaiah. Mr. Vijayendra is organising the padayatra on the directions of Mr. Shivakumar. That is because Mr. Vijayendra is indebted to Mr. Shivakumar. This is nothing but adjustment politics. I want a clarification from the two leaders,” Mr. Yatnal told reporters in Athani on July 29. He had gone to Athani to meet BJP MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi to plan a protest.

However, the MLA from Vijayapura denied reports of factionalism in the BJP. “We are all united. We are only exploring different methods of protest,” he said. He agrees with former Mysuru MP Pratap Simha that only former CMs and their children are gaining power in the BJP and not ordinary workers.

Ramesh Jarkiholi said that Mr. Siddaramaiah had lost control of the government in Karnataka. “Mr. Siddaramaiah is a good leader, but he lacks autonomy. He is being controlled by some vested interests in the Congress. I request Mr. Siddaramaiah to dissolve the Assembly and face elections again,” he said. He claimed that D. K. Shivakumar was conspiring with some JD(S) and BJP leaders to see that Mr. Siddaramaiah resigns so that he could become the CM.

The Gokak MLA claimed that the alleged scam in MUDA is not as big as the alleged diversion of funds in the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Schedule Tribe Development Corporation Limited and diversion of SC-ST funds for implementation of the five guarantees of the Congress. He had requested the BJP high command to let him coordinate a padayatra from Kudal Sangama to Ballari to raise awareness about these alleged irregularities.

