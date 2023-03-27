BJP MLA arrested in bribery case

March 27, 2023 09:47 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Lokayukta police on Monday arrested Madal Virupakshappa, BJP MLA, hours after his anticipatory bail was dismissed by the Karnataka High Court.

A police team intercepted Mr. Virupakshappa’s vehicle at a toll gate near Nelamangala, near Bengaluru, and arrested him.

The Lokayukta had approached the High Court seeking cancellation of his bail petition; the matter was taken up by the court and his plea was dismissed. The order was out by around 6 p.m., and the police team tracked Mr. Virupakshappa at Channagiri in Davangere district, where he was to address a public meeting. However, MLA allegedly evaded the Lokayukta team but he was later intercepted at the toll gate. The MLA was heading towards Bengaluru.

Mr. Virupakshappa was brought to the Lokayukta office for questioning, and he would be produced in the court to seek extension of his custody.

Mr. Virupakshappa, who was chairman of Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL), had been charged with demanding bribes for awarding a contract for supplying chemicals to the KSDL.

The Lokayukta trapped his son Prashanth Madal, a Karnataka Administrative Service officer, while he was allegedly accepting ₹40 lakh. Subsequently, over ₹7 crore in cash was seized from Mr. Virupakshappa’s residence.

The BJP MLA, who is the prime accused in the case, was earlier granted anticipatory bail by the High Court with a condition that he should cooperate in the investigation.

The accused was later summoned for questioning many times, but he did not cooperate in the probe, following which the Lokayukta approached the court seeking cancellation of his bail.