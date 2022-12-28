ADVERTISEMENT

BJP MLA accuses sub-registrars of helping lobbies grab govt. land in Bengaluru

December 28, 2022 12:20 am | Updated 12:20 am IST - BELAGAVI

The Hindu Bureau

BJP MLA S.R. Vishwanath on Tuesday alleged that some sub-registrars in Bengaluru had colluded with land lobbies to allow registration of even government land in the names of private persons.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour, he said the tank-beds and gomal lands were also being registered in the name of different people.

Similarly, they were allowing registration of sites were land-use pattern of agricultural land was illegally changed without following norms, he alleged and sought action against them.

