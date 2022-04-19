BJP MLA accuses seer of blackmail in Karnataka

Harihar seer got ₹45 crore using questionable methods, alleges Basanagouda Patil Yatnal

BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal has alleged that Sri Vachanananda Swami of Harihar Panchamasali math had obtained ₹45 crore grant from the Karnataka Government by questionable means.

The seer allegedly got ₹10 crore by blackmailing former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and other leaders before the Hangal Assembly by-election, Mr Yatnal alleged in Vijayapura on April 19.

He also used undue influence to get ₹35 crore from the government for the Tunga Arati event. “I asked CM Basavaraj Bommai why he was giving such a big amount to the math. Mr Bommai told me that it was to support the job fair that the math was conducting. I questioned what was the need to hold a job fair in a math, and he (the CM) had no answer,” Mr Yatnal said.

The BJP MLA claimed to have more details about the issue, which he would reveal later.