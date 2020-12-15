BJP misusing official machinery for GP polls, alleges Congress

Mangaluru

15 December 2020 00:29 IST

The Dakshina Kannada Congress committee alleged on Monday that the BJP is misusing official machinery to face the gram panchayat elections and the party would file a complaint with the Election Commission.

Addressing presspersons, K. Harish Kumar, president of the committee and MLC, alleged that the BJP was threatening some candidates who have filed nominations to withdraw from the fray.

It was also enticing some candidates through money to withdraw the candidature. The wards in some gram panchayats have been bifurcated unscientifically, he alleged.

Advertising

Advertising

U.T. Khader, Ullal MLA, and Ivan D’Souza, former MLC, were present.

Model code of conduct

Meanwhile, addressing presspersons at Hebri in Udupi district on Monday, Hebri block Congress president Manjunath Poojary Mudrady alleged that Udupi Deputy Commissioner G. Jagadeesha had inspected a bridge construction work in the jurisdiction of Kadtala gram panchayat in Karkala Taluk on Saturday with the local BJP leaders and the BJP-supported candidates contesting the gram panchayat elections.

This is against the model code of conduct, he said.

‘No response’

The Congress leader alleged that the Deputy Commissioner had not visited a spot in Ennehole where a ₹108 crore vented dam construction work was posing problems to the local people. The issue had been brought to the notice of the official earlier. The Deputy Commissioner has not been responding to the woes of people, he alleged.