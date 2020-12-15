BJP misusing official machinery for GP polls, alleges Congress

The Dakshina Kannada Congress committee alleged on Monday that the BJP is misusing official machinery to face the gram panchayat elections and the party would file a complaint with the Election Commission.
Addressing presspersons, K. Harish Kumar, president of the committee and MLC, alleged that the BJP was threatening some candidates who have filed nominations to withdraw from the fray.
It was also enticing some candidates through money to withdraw the candidature. The wards in some gram panchayats have been bifurcated unscientifically, he alleged.
U.T. Khader, Ullal MLA, and Ivan D’Souza, former MLC, were present.
Model code of conduct
Meanwhile, addressing presspersons at Hebri in Udupi district on Monday, Hebri block Congress president Manjunath Poojary Mudrady alleged that Udupi Deputy Commissioner G. Jagadeesha had inspected a bridge construction work in the jurisdiction of Kadtala gram panchayat in Karkala Taluk on Saturday with the local BJP leaders and the BJP-supported candidates contesting the gram panchayat elections.
This is against the model code of conduct, he said.
‘No response’
The Congress leader alleged that the Deputy Commissioner had not visited a spot in Ennehole where a ₹108 crore vented dam construction work was posing problems to the local people. The issue had been brought to the notice of the official earlier. The Deputy Commissioner has not been responding to the woes of people, he alleged.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath