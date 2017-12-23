BJP misguiding north Karnataka people, says Kumaraswamy

Accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of exploiting the vexed Mahadayi river water sharing issue “politically”, Janata Dal (Secular) State president H.D. Kumaraswamy has alleged that BJP leaders are “misguiding thirsty people of north Karnataka”.

Mr. Kumaraswamy also cautioned the Congress government against getting carried away by the BJP’s false promises to the people and said the government should immediately consult legal experts and get the issue resolved.

At a press conference here on Friday, he took exception to Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar writing a letter to BJP State president B.S. Yeddyurappa, and sought to know whether Mahadayi waters were “private property of BJP leaders”.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union Minister for Water Resources had not issued any official statement in that regard.

Shah-directed play

He described the episode as a “BJP-scripted, Amit Shah-directed play”, and asked why Mr. Parrikar did not have trust in the democratically elected Chief Minister of Karnataka. “What if either the Congress or the JD(S) comes to power? Will Mr. Parrikar go back on his words?” he said.