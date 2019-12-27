BJP Ministers, leaders condemn ‘appeasement’ politics of D.K. Shivakumar

Several BJP leaders and Ministers have lashed out at former Minister D.K. Shivakumar for his “appeasement politics” by laying the foundation for installing a statue of Jesus Christ at Kapalibetta in his constituency, Kanakapura.

Primary and Secondary Education Minister S. Suresh Kumar alleged on Friday that Mr. Shivakumar was trying to “appease a section of the society and a Congress leader.”

“Mr. Shivakumar is an experienced person. He knows what to do at the right time, to please whomsoever under right circumstances. But the local people are not supportive of it. They are very much upset,” the Minister said.

Replying to another question, the Minister said “appeasement and nurturing vote bank politics is the hallmark of the Congress.”

The statue will come up at Kapalibetta where Mr. Shivakumar had got 10 acres sanctioned by the State government for the Jesus statue. On the occasion of Christmas, Mr. Shivkumar handed over the documents relating to the land to the trust that will shoulder the responsibility of installing the statue. The statue will be made from hard granite, according to sources.

The BJP leaders alleged that Mr. Shivakumar, who has set his eyes on becoming the next president of the State Congress, has laid the foundation for the statue to please the Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and her family members.

BJP Ministers K.S. Eshwarappa, BJP MLA M.P. Renukachayra and BJP MP Ananth Kumar Hegde also hit out at Mr. Shivakumar on the issue.

Responding to these attacks, Mr. Shivakumar said he believed in “equality and religious tolerance.” He said it was his duty to respect the faith of his constituents, who belong to all religions.

Mr. Shivakumar said he had taken up other initiatives when he was in power, such as the formation of the Kempe Gowda Authority for which five acres of land in Bengaluru was sanctioned, declaration of a government holiday for Kempe Gowda Jayanti, sanctioning of ₹25 crore each for the development of late Adichunchanagiri pontiff Balagangadharanatha Swami’s village Banandooru and late Siddaganga Mutt pontiff Shivakumara Swami’s village Magadi.