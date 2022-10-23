Woman slapped by BJP Minister Somanna in viral video changes statement, sings his praise

Congress leaders demand Minister’s resignation

The Hindu Bureau MYSURU
October 23, 2022 17:22 IST

Karnataka Housing Minister V Somanna allegedly slaps a woman during a public event in a village in Gundlupet, in Chamarajanagar district on Saturday, October 22, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

Minister for Housing and Infrastructure Development V. Somanna who is also in-charge of Chamarajanagar district is embroiled in a controversy for slapping a woman who approached him seeking redressal of her grievances.

The incident took place at Hangala village in Gundlupet taluk of Chamarajanagar district on Saturday evening, where the Minister was distributing title deeds to 173 beneficiaries in the Hangala Gram Panchayat.

However, there was commotion during the function as a section of women alleged discrepancy in the identification of beneficiaries. One of the women, identified as Kempamma, approached the Minister in a bid to narrate her woes. But Mr. Somanna, who was taken aback by the sudden turn of events, slapped her. The incident was captured by photographers and videographers at the venue and has since gone viral.

There were protests in Mysuru led by a local corporator who alleged that Mr. Somanna had insulted a Scheduled Tribes woman by assaulting her, and sought the Minister’s resignation.

Woman changes stance

Perhaps, nudged by the Minister’s supporters in a bid to stem the uproar over the incident, the women subsequently appeared before the media and claimed that Mr. Somanna has helped the family in distress. She also said that her children benefitted from the intervention of the Minister and they ‘’worship his photograph at home’’.

Meanwhile, Congress leaders took to social media to express their outrage and called for the sacking of the Minister.

Incidentally, a section of farmers had staged a demonstration against Mr. Somanna a few hours earlier in Chamarajanagar town. The Minister was supposed to interact with the farmers to apprise himself of their grievances over the relentless rains and crop damage. But he allegedly arrived two hours late which infuriated the farmers.

