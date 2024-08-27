ADVERTISEMENT

BJP membership drive launched in Mysuru

Published - August 27, 2024 07:30 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar at the launch of the BJP membership drive at the party office in Mysuru on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

Mysuru MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar on Tuesday launched the membership drive of the BJP’s rural unit at the party office here.

The drive, which is enrolling interested persons into the party, was launched in the presence of local leaders.

In a symbolic manner, the MP handed over letters of enrolment to new members and told them to work towards strengthening the party at the grassroots.

State BJP Vice-President B. Rajendra, Mysuru district BJP Rural Unit president B. Mahadevaswamy and others were present.

