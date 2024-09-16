BJP membership drive launched in Krishnaraja

The BJP membership campaign was launched in Krishnaraja assembly constituency here on Monday.

As part of the party’s nationwide membership drive which was launched, the party cadre launched the drive at, the 101 Sri Ganapathi temple in Agrahara, in Mysuru. T.S. Srivatsa, MLA, L. Nagendra, former MLA party leaders, and workers were present during the launch.

Mr. Srivatsa, MLA for Krishnaraja assembly constituency, flagged off the vehicle that will tour the constituency for membership enrolment.

Describing the BJP as the “genuine national party” whose reach has spread across the country, the MLA said the party is represented in every part of the country and the drive will be carried out democratically.

The youth born after the year 2000 and aged between 18 and 24 years who are keen to join the party and take up the party responsibilities can get enrolled as the members of the party. In addition to the youth, students, women and all others who are interested to join the party can get their names registered as the members during the drive, the MLA said.

The MLA said the party has targeted to enrol around one lakh members during the drive in the constituency. To reach the target, publicity will be carried out and the vehicle will tour the constituency with the details on the enrollment. The drive will be carried out for one month starting from today.

Mr. Srivatsa said the country has emerged as one of the “global powers” under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. India is seen as a global leader, and “the BJP is the only party that has the resolve to take the country forward.”

Those who wish to become the members can give a missed call to 8800002024 or contact the party workers for membership, he said.

