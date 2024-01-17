BJP members involved in manufacturing ‘fake’ Mysore Sandal Soap: Priyank Kharge

January 17, 2024 08:36 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - BENGALURU

Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, and IT and Biotechnology Priyank Kharge on Wednesday alleged that BJP leaders were involved in the manufacturing of “fake” Mysore Sandal Soap of the State-owned Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Ltd. (KSDL).

At a press conference at the party office here, Mr. Kharge said Hyderabad-based Rakesh Jain and Mahaveer Jain, who have been booked for manufacturing “fake” Mysore Sandal Soap and other KSDL products, are “active BJP leaders in the State”.

Displaying photographs of the accused with BJP leaders, Mr. Kharge claimed that they have links to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Telangana BJP MLA Raja Singh. They have links to Chittapur BJP leader Manikant Rathod and party office-bearer Vittal Nayak, the son of the former MLA Valmiki Nayak. “By making fake soap products, BJP leaders are selling Karnataka’s assets,” the Congress Minister alleged.

Recalling corruption allegations against the former BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa when he was KSDL chairperson, Mr. Kharge claimed that saffron party leaders from the State have “their share” in the manufacturing of fake products.

The Minister said he held talks with Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and urged him to have the case investigated thoroughly.

On the issue, KPCC president and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar said, “I have seen both the original and fake Mysore Sandal Soaps, the fake ones lose colour in a day or two. This needs to be investigated and necessary action must be taken.”

Questioning BJP leaders’ commitment towards Hindutva ideology, Mr. Kharge said, “Ask BJP leaders if they even know what Prana Pratishtapane is. Not one of them has read the Ramayana, Hanuman Chalisa or the Bhagavad Gita. How many of their children are into protection of the faith? How many BJP MLAs and Ministers drink gomutra (cow urine)?”

Congress leaders have decided to skip the Ayodhya Ram temple consecration on January 22.

