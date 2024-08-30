ADVERTISEMENT

BJP members elected to two top posts in Bagalkot City Municipal Council

Updated - August 30, 2024 07:34 pm IST

Published - August 30, 2024 07:33 pm IST - Belagavi

Savita Lankanvara was elected municipal president and Shobha Rao vice-president uncontested

The Hindu Bureau

Savita Lankanvara and Shobha Rao were elected president and vice-president of the Bagalkot City Municipal Council in Bagalkot on Thursday. Their election was uncontested.

Both are BJP members. The BJP has 29 members in the 35-member House. The lone independent member supported the BJP.

This is the first time that two women have been elected to the top two posts in the municipal council. The post of the municipal president was reserved for woman general and that of the vice-president remained unreserved.

The two candidates filed nomination papers after receiving instructions from senior party leaders.

Member of Parliament P.C. Gaddigoudar, Rajya Sabha member Narayansa Bhandage and the former MLA Veeranna Charantimath held meetings with council members before finalising the names.

Returning Officer and Additional Deputy Commissioner Santosh Jagalasar announced the results.

BJP workers held a victory procession later.

