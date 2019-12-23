BJP member stabbed

A BJP member was stabbed while he was returning home after participating in a pro-Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) rally at Town Hall on Sunday.

Varun Bopala, 31, a resident of J.P. Nagar, was riding a bike when he was attacked with “sharp objects” near Bamboo Bazaar area, near J.C. Road around 12.25 p.m., the police said.

He was taken to Victoria Hospital for treatment. Later, he was shifted to a private hospital in J.P. Nagar. He was said to be out of danger, the police said.

According to the police, Varun was alone when one of the attackers followed him before knocking down his bike. Varun fell on the road when two more men on another bike stabbed him multiple times before fleeing from the spot. Passers-by alerted the police, who took him to hospital.

The Kalasipalyam police have registered a case of attempt to murder and efforts are on to track down the accused.

Speaking at a press conference in the evening, Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao said he had directed the police to investigate the incident. “The investigation is in the preliminary stages and it is premature to comment on this,” he added.

Tejasvi Surya, Bengaluru South MP, and Ramesh Banoth, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West), visited Varun at Victoria Hospital.