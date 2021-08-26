BJP member resigns from party over price rise issue

A BJP booth committee president’s resignation letter has gone viral on social media platforms in Shivamogga district. Many have circulated it for the reasons he cited while resigning from the party.

L. Shekhar, who was president of the party’s booth committee in Ashoka Nagar in Shivamogga, resigned on Wednesday, citing the party’s failure to bring down prices of essential commodities despite being in power both at the Centre and State.

Interestingly, Mr. Shekhar submitted his resignation letter addressed to the party’s block president at a time when party leaders reached his residence on Wednesday to handover his name-plate. The party has been distributing name-plates with party symbol, meant to be displayed at the entrance of their houses, to its booth presidents.

Mr. Shekhar, in his letter, said the BJP had failed to work for the people. The price of foodgrains, LPG, electricity bill, petrol, diesel and other essential items has gone up and people are facing difficulties. “I have remained silent unable to defend the party”, he wrote in the letter.

When The Hindu contacted him over phone Shekhar said he had a long association with the BJP. Now, along with the post, he had quit the party as well. The 49-year-old Shekhar has a garage in N.R.Pura. “I have suffered a lot in the recent months due to the lockdown and steep hike in price of essential commodities. My earnings have come down drastically. When my condition is such, how can I defend my party in front of others? Many women in my locality scolded me when I met them for the party work”, he said. He has no wish to join any party as of now.