BJP meet in Mandya will be held after talks in party forum: CM

A decision on holding a convention of the ruling BJP in Mandya will be taken after discussing the issue in the party forum, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said.

The Chief Minister, after conveying his birthday wishes to former Chief Minister S.M. Krishna on Friday, told reporters that leaders from other parties would be joining the BJP. “Leaders from all parts of the State are coming to the BJP. Kolar and Mandya are especially seeing this big influx. They are being inducted in batches,” he said in a reply to a question.

He further said: “Youth especially are showing keen interest to join the BJP in southern Karnataka. A strong young leadership is set to emerge in Mandya.”

On the possibility of S.T. Jayaram joining the party, Mr. Bommai said “not only him. We will speak to all those who are keen to join BJP accepting the party’s ideology.”

The BJP has been trying to increase its footprints in Old Mysore region that has traditionally been the Congress and the JD(S) strongholds with a strong Vokkaliga presence.