BJP media cell gets new convener

Bharatiya Janata Party State joint spokesperson A.H. Anand has been appointed as convener of the party’s State Media Cell.

According to an official party release, he would continue to hold the post of joint spokesperson.

The release also mentions that his appointment would come into effect immediately.

Nov 9, 2019

